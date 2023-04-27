Over 8,000 students in grades four, five and six from around the state participated in the 27th annual M.A.T.H. Bowl competition which took place at over 60 sites on Tuesday, April 11.
Teams of up to 20 students each competed.
The M.A.T.H. Bowl competition is a team event with no individual winners. Each of the four rounds consists of three team members working cooperatively to answer eight questions while competing against team members from other schools. Each contest question is graded immediately and a team scoring chart maintains a running team score as the evening progresses. While students are waiting to compete, they sit as a team to enthusiastically cheer for their teammates.
The teams with highest scores in each of the five enrollment classifications at each site will be recognized with awards after the competition. Blue Class and Green Class teams include sixth grade students, while Orange Class and Red Class do not include sixth graders. Yellow Class is a fourth grade only class. In addition to local awards, the top 10 teams in each enrollment classification statewide will receive either a plaque or certificate to display in their school.
The competition is administered by Indiana Association of School Principals, Department of Student Programs with the support of Purdue University, to emphasize the importance of mathematics.The DeKalb County site for competition was Country Meadow Elementary School. Local results were as follows:
First place, Green Division, Riverdale Elementary;
First place, Orange Division, McKenney-Harrison Elementary;
Second place, Orange Division, James R. Watson Elementary;
First place, Red Division, Waterloo Elementary;
Second place, Red Division, Country Meadow Elementary; and
First place, Yellow Division, James R. Watson Elementary.
Statewide results are posted at iasp.org/students/math-bowl/.
