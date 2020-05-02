Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn. To attend by conference call, the telephone number is 920-3206, meeting number 4961. The DeKalb County Commissioners will be attending Monday’s council meeting, although two will be phoning in and one will be in Commissioners Court. They will begin their meeting at 10:30 a.m.
4:30 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees, meeting using a Zoom dial-in telephone access module by phone at (312) 626-6799 or (646) 876-9923, meeting ID 885 4808 9732, password 468001.
6 p.m. — Auburn Park Board, special meeting, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th Street, for the purpose of discussing a COVID-19 action plan for reopening the park facilities. To attend via telephone conference, dial 920-3206 and enter 1100# at each of the two prompts.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway, meeting by conference call. Access can be achieved by calling (425) 436-6364 and entering the access code 170476. The public can physically attend but must practice social distancing by sitting 6 feet apart. The number of people who can physically be present is limited to 25. This meeting will take place in the second-floor meeting room.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway, meeting by conference call. Access can be achieved by calling (425) 436-6364 and entering the access code 170476. The public can physically attend but must practice social distancing by sitting 6 feet apart. The number of people who can physically be present is limited to 25. This meeting will take place in the second-floor meeting room.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Head Start Building, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, City Hall council chambers, 210 E. Ninth St.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission, meeting via Zoom to consider a resolution to be able to do private/public partnerships and a a request for quotes to go out to bid for the private/public partnership for a sewer project west of I-69. Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88957501649, meeting ID: 889 5750 1649.
