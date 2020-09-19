Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4 p.m. — Waterloo Cemetery Board, Town Hall.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
5 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, Butler Elementary School, 1025 S. Broadway, Butler; open interviews of candidates to fill a vacancy on the school board.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St. The agenda includes a hearing on the 2021 budget.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, Butler Elementary School, 1025 S. Broadway, Butler. The agenda includes appointing a new board member and the 2021 budget.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, North Indiana Avenue, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Auburn Common Council and the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, joint executive session to discuss pending litigation, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
5:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission Waterloo Town Hall.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — City of Auburn Tree Commission, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
