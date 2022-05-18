AUBURN — Discovering Historic Auburn will take place Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with activities for all ages.
Downtown historic walking tours will begin at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Historic carriage ride tours will be offered, with pick-up and drop-off at Auburn Brewing Company.
Entertainment will take place at the James Cultural Plaza and there will be food vendors.
A pre-event church service will be from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Jazzknot will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The Roger Marshall Band will play from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Auburn Elks Lodge 1978 will present at flag ceremony from 2-3:30 p.m.
The public is invited to tour area museums for free. Participating museums will be: the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; NATMUS Museum, 1000 Gordon Buehrig Place, Auburn, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Early Ford V8 Museum, 2181 General Doolittle Ave., Auburn, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association Draft Animal Museum, 5873 C.R. 427, Auburn, noon-4 p.m.; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett, 1-4 p.m.; and the International Monster Truck Museum, 541 W. Main St., Butler, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.