BUTLER — A graduation ceremony for Eastside Junior-Senior High School will take place May 30 at 2 p.m. in the Eastside main gymnasium.
Eastside Principal Larry Yoder reported on graduation plans at a DeKalb Eastern school board meeting Monday night in Eastside’s Cabaret Theater.
Yoder said some limitations, including a mask requirement, will be in effect at graduation due to COVID-19. The ceremony will be live-streamed for those unable to attend.
Superintendent Shane Conwell said that while the statewide mask mandate changed to an advisory April 6, schools still are required to continue implementing mask mandates through at least the end of the current 2020-21 school year, including summer school.
“We will continue to follow federal, state and local guidance and operate as we have done all school year,” Conwell said.
Fort Wayne Roofing will begin work on the east portion of the Eastside re-roof project beginning early next month, with the goal of being completed by the end of August, Conwell reported to the board.
Riverdale Elementary School Principal Brennen Kitchen presented the textbook adoption list, which included Social Studies for grades 3-7 and high school Spanish. The board voted to accept the textbook adoption list.
The board received a retirement notice from Marijo Thiel, a Riverdale Elementary teacher aide for more than 22 years.
Resignations and retirement notices were received from Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative employees Tonya Schoeff, Ashley Wilhelm, Elizabeth Wickliffe, Peggy Skaggs and Kucera Hull.
The board accepted a donation of 8,000 pounds of steel valued at $2,400 to the Impact Institute welding program.
The DeKalb Eastern school board serves as the governing body for both the Impact Institute regional vocational program and the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative.
Members from the Eastside choir performed two songs for the board, “All I Want” and “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Out of My Hair,” from the musical “South Pacific.”
