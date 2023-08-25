St. Joe man hurt when motory cycle hits car
AUBURN — A St. Joe man was injured when his motorcycle struck a parked car just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Auburn Police reported.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 84F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 9:35 am
St. Joe man hurt when motory cycle hits car
AUBURN — A St. Joe man was injured when his motorcycle struck a parked car just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Auburn Police reported.
The crash occurred on Wayne Street, 100 feet south of Lincoln Street, according to a crash report.
Police said William Hillary, 22, of the 4600 block of C.R. 60, St. Joe, complained of pain to his knee and lower leg.
Hillary was traveling north on Wayne Street and did not see the car — a 2011 Honda Civic, registered to Brandi Stefanatos, of Auburn — that was parked on the side of the road until the last second. Hillary told police he attempted to maneuver his 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle but was unable to avoid colliding with the car with the right side of his motorcycle.
The impact caused his leg to be stuck between the crash bar and motorcycle’s engine.
Hillary refused medical treatment by EMS personnel, advising he would go to the hospital himself.
Stefanatos’ vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side rear bumper and rear wheel. The tire was deflated, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.