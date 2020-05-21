BUTLER — Eastside Junior-Senior High School will post its graduation video at 2 p.m. Sunday.
People wishing to view the video may do so at shorturl.at/IV015. The site will ask viewers to subscribe.
The video will include photos of all Eastside seniors who received their diplomas folders last week, as well as recorded speeches from valedictorian Kelsey Treesh, salutatorian Ziayra Hulbert, a welcome speech from class officer Jessica Roby, Principal Larry Yoder and DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Dr. Jeff Stephens. Class officer Avery Rutan will be featured before leading seniors in the turning of their tassels.
A parade to honor Eastside seniors will take place Sunday, the Butler Fire Department has announced.
The parade is sponsored by the Butler police and fire departments and the Concord Township, Spencerville and Hamilton fire departments.
Parade units will line up at 3 p.m. in the east parking lot of the high school, 603 E. Green St. The parade will start at 3:30 p.m.
There is a limit of one car per senior. The parade will leave the parking lot and travel west on Green Street. At Beech Street, the parade will turn right and continue north to Liberty Street. The parade will continue west to Elm Street and head south on Green Street. The parade then will turn left on Green Street and head back to the east parking lot, entering the east drive.
Seniors can pick up their diplomas from administration and guidance staff at the auditorium entrance at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.