AUBURN — A request to offer gun sales at a proposed downtown outdoor sporting goods store was holstered by the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday.
BZA members Mary Hohler, Peter Kempf, Don Myers and Dave Schlemmer voted to deny a variance request from Jermey Bowers that would have allowed him to sell guns.
The vote came at the end of an hour-long meeting, during which Bowers and several citizens were allowed to offer their opinions.
Bowers said the business is intended to be at 109 S. Main St., the former location of a now-closed escape room. The building is located across the street from the DeKalb County Courthouse.
The BZA voted 4-0 on three findings: that the use variance does not arise from some condition peculiar to the property; the strict application of the terms of the ordinance will not constitute an unnecessary hardship if applied to the property; and the approval does interfere substantially with the Auburn comprehensive plan.
BZA members voted 3-1 — with Myers casting the only differing vote — that the approval will be injurious to the public health, safety, morals and general welfare of the community; and the use and value of the area adjacent to the property included in the variance will be affected in a substantially adverse manner.
The city’s Building, Planning and Development Department had recommended approval of the variance on the grounds that the “proposed use is compatible with the outdoor equipment retail business. Gun sales will be an incidental part of the retail business.”
City Planner Jim Cadoret said adjacent property owners and DeKalb County Commissioners were notified of the variance application. When questioned by Hohler, Cadoret said the BPD followed statute in making notifications and did not want to make arbitrary notifications.
“The gun sales is incidental,” Bowers told the BZA. “When you talk about outdoors, hunting, stuff like that, there’s always some kind of shotgun, rifle.
“It’s not going to be up front. It’s not going to be the main priority for me by any means, although, to do outdoor retail, you’re going to need gun sales for that type of business,” he said. There would not be any type of shooting range in the building.
He also told the BZA he likely would not open the business without the variance.
Bowers said he holds a federal firearms license. The Federal Bureau of Investigations and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms conduct a thorough investigation. “It’s a really intense process,” he added.
Bowers said he personally reached out to neighboring businesses and received no opposition to his plans.
Hohler expressed concern about incidental sales.
“Let’s say gun sales take off and all of a sudden, you’re selling 10%, 20%. Where does that leave us?” she asked. “We’re not a policing board.
“Dave asked the question if your business would go in without the gun sales, and you said no, but it’s only 5%,” she continued.
“I don’t think you’re showing a hardship for opening up a business if it’s only 5% of your sales.”
“If you’re a hunter, any time you go look at hunting equipment, you’re looking at guns as well,” Bowers said. “I’m always interested in what’s there.
“When it comes to gun sales, I’m not going to be competitive, but I still want the option for someone to come in for that portion of it.”
James Canino and Sarah Payne cited the city’s unified development ordinance that says gun sales are not allowed in the downtown area.
Canino said elected officials should decide such a matter.
“The BZA should allow a variance when the strict application of the terms of the zoning ordinance will result in practical difficulties in the use of the property. This standard is simply not met in this case,” Canino said.
“The UDO has been adopted by City Council through a long process. Therefore, I think we can conclude the community, through its elected representatives, have decided gun sales are not appropriate in the downtown area,” he said.
“Mr. Bowers could always approach City Council for an adoption to the UDO,” Canino said.
“The community was very involved in that process” of creating the UDO, Payne noted. “It’s not a decision to be taken lightly.
“I think there is no policing mechanism from the BZA to go back and identify if those gun sales spill into 5%, turns to 10%, turns to 20%, there’s no way to go back and rescind this particular approval.
“I also don’t think we’ve talked about the proximity to the courthouse, the jail and the police department,” Payne said.
In noting other businesses that already sell guns, Melanie Carlin asked, “Why do we need another one, especially right across the street from the courthouse?”
Myers said sales don’t happen immediately, noting there is a process in order to purchase a gun.
“I’m not going to be able to walk into any store, whether it’s in Auburn, Fort Wayne, or wherever, and just walk out and shoot whatever I want to,” he stated. “It just doesn’t work that way.”
Kempf, who was earlier elected as BZA president, said he spoke with representatives of the Auburn Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, but didn’t receive comment for or against the variance request.
“When the ordinance was made, it was pretty specific they didn’t want guns allowed,” Schlemmer said before the votes on findings were taken.
“I don’t know if selling guns is the right thing to do,” he added.
“I think the applicant really needs to show hardship, and I don’t think he does here,” Hohler said. “I love the idea of the outdoor equipment. It’s something Auburn really hasn’t had.
“In my opinion, there are other areas in the city that people can get guns. Plus, Jermey can sell guns elsewhere off site because he has the license.”
“I agree,” Myers said. “I don’t think he’s proven that it’s a hardship to his business.”
Myers moved to deny the variance petition, with Hohler, Kempf and Schlemmer also casting votes to deny the request.
