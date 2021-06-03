AUBURN — Fifty years ago, parents of special-needs children had nowhere to send them for preschool.
They banded together, hired a couple of teachers and started the DeKalb County Preschool for Handicapped Children.
Classes met on the lower level of the new First United Methodist Church on Auburn’s east side. Some of the parents served as classroom aides.
Today, the school has evolved into Children First Center, serving more than 500 families in five northeastern Indiana counties.
Thursday, the center celebrated its 50th anniversary with a surprise party for staff members.
“That organization, that whole program has to be considered a real success story,” said Randy Deetz, a DeKalb County resident whose daughter began attending the school in 1978. Deetz eventually served several years on the school’s board of directors.
“It was in a way a support group, relief group, one of those things that really, really made you feel that your child had value,” Deetz said about the school.
Former Auburn resident Jay Purkhiser remembers touring the school in 1976, then being invited to join its board.
“You just couldn’t look at those kids and not be sucked in,” Purkhiser said. He served on the board for the next 37 years, most of them as president.
A key moment in the organization’s history came in 1979. Pat Zakula, then a teacher for children with disabilities at Wee Haven in Garrett, interviewed for the job of executive director. She would change a pattern of frequent turnover in that role, guiding the agency’s evolution over 36 years.
Zakula took charge of an organization with a $50,000 annual budget and eight employees.
“There were times we couldn’t quite make payroll” and asked employees to delay cashing their paychecks, Zakula recalled upon her retirement in 2015. She died in 2016.
“I was walking around Auburn, knocking on doors and asking for money. … We made it through,” Purkhiser said. “It wasn’t about the money … it was about the kids and what we were doing.”
The school outgrew its quarters in the church and moved into its own building, erected in 1987 on Wesley Road in Auburn, and changed its name to Children First Center.
“None of this would have been possible without the support of the community,” Zakula said in 2015.
One local backer, the Auburn Kiwanis Club, has been raising money for Children First Center for all 50 of its years by baking and selling hundreds of thousands of its its popular Holiday Loaf.
Around the start of the 21st century, Children First Center took on a new mission.
“The state changed the way they wanted to do things,” Zakula recalled in the 2015 interview. Instead of children coming to the Wesley Road building, Children First Center would go to their homes.
“Families learn best when they’re in their own environment,” said Maureen Prebynski, who has worked at CFC for a quarter-century and became its executive director in 2020.
Families become involved with CFC through referrals by courts, hospitals, the Department of Child Services and signing up voluntarily.
Children First Center social workers visit homes to share information about parenting techniques and skills such as budgeting.
“One of our main focus areas is to prevent child abuse and neglect and keep children safe,” Prebynski said.
“I love working here. We have great staff who are very passionate about what they do,” Prebynski said about CFC’s roster of 28 employees.
Randy Morton of Auburn, a 23-year board member, said that over CFC’s history, “I know that it’s helped a lot of people — a lot of kids.”
“I’ve seen it grow from three children in a classroom … to where we are now,” said Betsy Rodecap-Kurtz of Auburn, the center’s senior employee with 46 years. “It’s amazing to see the program grow the way it has. And now, the community involvement we have, it’s just fabulous.”
