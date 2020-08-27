AUBURN — The North Region Office of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has announced the 35th Annual Classic Car Quilt Auction will benefit its Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
Entitled “American Heroes — Honoring the 75th Anniversary of the Ending of WWII,” this year’s quilt was designed by RSVP participant Patti Sheppard. RSVP volunteers hand-embroidered all of the quilt blocks while Diana Wiedenhoeft constructed it.
The quilt is on public display until Sept. 2 at the Expressions Gallery, 106 W. 6th St., Auburn. It will then be moved to the Kruse Plaza until it is sold by World Wide Auctions on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.
