Tax phase-in approved for former Eaton property

AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council Tuesday approved the first reading of a resolution granting a tax phase-in on $1 million of improvements at the former Eaton Corp. building at 201 Brandon St.
“Phoenix Auburn Industrial Group proposes to invest in the former Eaton facility a million dollars worth of of real estate improvements to bring that space up into a marketable space in which we could attract potential tenants and could add to the tax base of the city of Auburn,” said Anton King, president and CEO of DeKalb Economic Development Partnership Inc.
“This tax phase-in helps jump start that process as far as bringing that building up to where it needs to be as far as a marketable standpoint and creating additional jobs in the community and bringing that building up into its industrial intended purpose.”
Improvements to the building would include: painting the interior and exterior; asphalt and concrete repairs; roof demolition and repair; electrical work; and lighting, the council heard.
According to the resolution, 100% of the value of the improvements will be exempt from taxation in year one, 85% in year two; 66% in year three; 50% in year four; 34% in year five; and 17% in year six. No further exemptions will be available after the sixth year for real estate improvements.
“I think in the past, I have supported the occasional tax abatement that renovates a building. I’m concerned on this. First, who is actually paying for this? Is this a petition from the owners of the building?” asked Councilman Mike Walter.
“That’s correct,” King replied, adding that Phoenix Auburn Industrial Investors owns the building.
“But they do not currently have a tenant for it?” Walter continued, “So we don’t know who’s going in there and what their reputation is, anything like that?”
“Acting out of an abundance of caution … I’m going to vote against this on the first reading. I’m going to study it a little more. I want to know more about the business that’s going to occupy a place — do they treat their workers right? What are their benefits? This is strictly, at this point, a real estate deal, which may not be a bad thing. I can certainly see encouraging reinvesting in a property that is not currently up to market standards,” Walter said.
“On the other hand, I’m worried about being blindsided by someone going in who might not be up to standards we would be looking for. At least for tonight, I’m going to vote against this … with the opportunity to possibly change my vote when I learn more about these. … I want to know a little more about what it’s going to be out there on the market. Certainly we don’t want a building to stand unused, so for tonight anyway, I’m going to vote no.”
The resolution passed on first reading by a vote of 6-1.
