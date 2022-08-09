ALBION — The criminal case involving a former Auburn Police Department detective was dismissed Monday.
Stacy Sexton of Waterloo faced charges of theft and official misconduct, both Level 6 felonies, which originally were filed in DeKalb County in September 2021. The case was reassigned to Noble County Judge Steven Hagen in October to avoid potential conflicts of interest in DeKalb County.
According to a news release at the time of Sexton’s arrest in February 2020, Indiana State Police detectives were requested to investigate property reported missing from the Auburn Police Department’s evidence storage room, believed missing some time within the year preceding November 2018.
Two long guns and money amounting to $938 were discovered to be missing from the evidence room, according to police reports.
At the time of the alleged offenses, Sexton was employed as a detective with the Auburn Police Department. He has since retired from duty.
In May, Sexton entered into a deferred prosecution agreement, with the charges being dismissed once Sexton had paid the required $299 fee.
On Aug. 4, Sexton wrote a letter to Hagen, asking for the court’s assistance.
Sexton said he has maintained his innocence throughout the course of the case, which should have been dismissed on Aug. 1, per the signed agreement created by Special Prosecutor D.J. Sigler. Sexton said that as of Aug. 4, the case had not been dismissed.
Sexton said the problem he was now encountering was that two pending felony charges were showing up in his criminal history, which was confirmed by a potential employer, and that he cannot find gainful employment.
“I am asking you to please expunge this case from my record as soon as possible so that I can start to heal and get my life back together,” Sexton wrote.
On Monday, Sigler filed a motion to dismiss the case, which was granted by Hagen the same day.
