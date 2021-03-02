The Honor Flight National Network will co-host a live webcast event with sponsor AARP on Tuesday, March 9.
Fraud-fighting experts will explore the top scams targeting veterans and military families in 2021.
The event titled “Operation Protect Veterans: On a mission to support Veterans” will take place at 7 p.m.
Organizers said military veterans are twice as likely to be a target for scams. Con artists use fake veterans’ charities, service benefit buy-out schemes, bogus jobs scams and now the pandemic to steal money and identity. Every day, scammers invent new ways to defraud veterans. The goal of this web event is to educate and protect veterans and military families against the latest threats.
The event is open to all veterans and especially those with ties to Honor Flight. This includes veterans who have already participated in an Honor Flight, veterans who hope to experience an Honor Flight, guardians, airport volunteers and community members who support HFNEI and their mission.
Registration for the event is required using this link: onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=938D8869-BF59-4DF1-A459-2098D3A4F24F
After registering for the event, the registrant will receive: an email asking the participant to confirm their email address; reminder emails leading up to the event; and a thank-you email for attending the event.
