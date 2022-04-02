Seiler receives
academic honors
BLOOMINGTON — Graham Seiler, a graduate of Eastside High School and junior at Indiana University, Bloomington, has received academic honors.
Seiler has been elected for membership to Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society. Indiana University faculty members from Phi Beta Kappa’s local chapter elected Seiler based on his academic achievements as an undergraduate student.
Seiler also has been named an Indiana University Founders Scholar for 2022 by earning a cumulative grade point average of 3.8 or higher by the end of the fall term.
Seiler is a mathematics major with additional study in physics and Japanese. If COVID numbers continue to decline, he will participate in a summer internship in Japan with the University of Tokyo.
