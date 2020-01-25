AUBURN — Three Republicans have filed as candidates for precinct committeeman in DeKalb County’s May 5 primary election.
Kerry P. Staller is seeking election as Butler 2 precinct committeeman.
Tara Lilly is a candidate for Keyser 3 precinct committeeman.
Dave Bundy is seeking election as precinct committeeman for Union 7.
In Democratic primary races, Carlos Marcano Jr. has filed as a candidate for the U.S. Representative Third District seat, creating a contested race with Thomas Allan Schrader.
The candidates join others who have registered since Jan. 8. Candidates have until Feb. 7 at noon to register in the DeKalb County clerk’s office at the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
