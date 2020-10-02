AUBURN — The United Way of DeKalb County has recognized those who support the agency’s work.
Due to COVID-19, United Way was unable to host its annual donor and volunteer celebration in March. Instead, the agency conducted an Awards Distribution Day throughout August and September.
The Eckhart Public Library was recognized with the Barbara Oren Award. The award is presented for exhibiting some of the same qualities possessed by the late Barbara S. Oren, one of the four original founders of the local United Fund, dating back to 1960.
“She was caring, hardworking, generous, willing to help others, and committed to making DeKalb County a better place,” United Way said, describing Oren’s qualities. Newspaper reports at the time of her death in 1997 described her as a person “Whose spirit shined in helping other people”
“This spirit of selfless volunteerism is what we remember about Mrs. Oren and would like to recognize in someone else who has the same commitment to our community,” United Way said.
Other award recipients were:
• City of Auburn, Most Improved Campaign, awarded to the campaign that has shown the greatest overall financial improvement.
• Joel Conrad of Charleston Metal Products, Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year, presented to an outstanding employee campaign coordinator who goes above and beyond to make his or her company’s campaign successful.
• Metal Technologies Inc., Directors Award, given to the company with fewer than 500 employees that raises the most money.
• DeKalb County Central United School District; DeKalb County Eastern Community School District; City of Auburn; Butler Youth Evangelical Association-Filling Station; Beacon Credit Union; Butler Mill Services; and Momentive; Rise Up Award, presented to organizations whose campaigns have increased by at least 10% year over year.
• Tyler Cleverly, Helping Hand Award, presented to a person who possesses qualities of outstanding volunteerism, dedication, and hard work, recognizing Cleverly’s work on the board prior to becoming United Way’s new executive director.
• Serenity House, Group Spirit Award, presented to a company that is passionate about its community and exhibits what it means to “Live United.”
• Ashley Industrial Molding and TFC Canopy, Hammerhead Award, presented to individuals or groups that went above and beyond for Day of Caring.
• Tonya Weaver, Peggy Tarlton Spirit Award, presented by Steve Smith, executive director of the Serenity House, to celebrate passionate, courageous individuals who are dedicated to serving their communities and exhibiting what it means to “Live United.”
• Steel Dynamics Inc., Chairman’s Award, presented to the company that has made the greatest positive impact on DeKalb County through its encouragement, support, volunteerism and generosity.
United Way also recognized its sponsors who would have been recognized at a June Day of Caring Breakfast, which also was postponed.
Golden Hammer Sponsors were American Legion Post 97 and Steel Dynamics Inc.
Silver Screwdriver Sponsors were Therma-Tru; Butler Mill Services; Fetters Construction; Parkview DeKalb Hospital; Team Quality Services; DeKalb Molded Plastics; and Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club.
Bronze Nail Sponsors were R.P. Wakefield; Ashley Industrial Molding; Auburn Rotary; and Heidtman Steel.
Green Thumb Sponsors were Community State Bank; Noble REMC; and Nucor Vulcraft Group.
