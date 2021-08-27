AUBURN — After serving in the Indiana legislature since 1989, Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, will not run for re-election in 2022.
The reason is deeply personal — his wife, Kay.
“She’s been suffering with cancer the last couple of years. … She said whatever time she has left here on the earth, she wants to spend it with me,” Kruse said at a news conference Friday in Kruse Plaza south of Auburn, a building co-owned by his son, John.
Mrs. Kruse watched from the front row of chairs set up for the event, surrounded by other family members.
“We’ve done the things we wanted to do,” including extensive travel in the U.S. and Europe throughout their marriage, Sen. Kruse, 74, said. “We are content, staying home in the same house we’ve been in for 52 years.”
Kruse’s public career will span more than 40 years when he retires at the end of the 2022 legislative session. He began as trustee of Jackson Township in southern DeKalb County from 1982-1989, then served in the Indiana House of Representatives from 1989-2004 and the Indiana Senate since 2004.
“It’s been my privilege and honor to be able to serve the people here in Allen and DeKalb counties,” he said. At times, his legislative districts also included portions of Steuben and LaGrange counties.
Announcing his decision now will give people time to launch their 2022 campaigns for his Senate District 14 seat, Kruse said. The district includes the eastern three-fourths of DeKalb County and most of eastern Allen County.
“I have a couple of very good people who I think are going to announce pretty soon that they’re going to run. … I have an inkling there might be more,” Kruse said.
Both of the potential candidates he mentioned, East Allen County school board member Ron Turpin and Dr. Tyler Johnson of Parkview DeKalb Hospital, attended Kruse’s news conference. Afterward, Kruse said he has been meeting for discussions to encourage both men. Turpin announced later Friday that he will declare his candidacy Monday at 10 a.m. in Leo-Cedarville Town Park.
Turpin and Kruse share a connection. Turpin now serves as chief financial officer and head of civic engagement for Ambassador Enterprises. Kruse was working for its predecessor, Ambassador Steel, in 1989 when state Rep. Orville Moody, R-Angola, died, creating a vacancy that Kruse was elected to fill.
The death of state Sen. Charles “Bud” Meeks, R-LaGrange, in 2004 led to Kruse’s election to fill the Senate District 14 seat. It took four ballots for a Republican caucus to select Kruse over four rivals.
Since joining the Senate, Kruse has been re-elected four times with no opposition in either the primary or general elections. He faced only three opponents — in 1992, 1996 and 1998 — during his years in the Indiana House.
“I appreciate the people putting their trust in me all these years. It’s been a humbling experience,” he said.
Kruse began his legislative career as a member of the minority party — with the House speaker often ignoring his attempts to be heard — during 13 of his 15 years in the lower chamber.
In the Senate, Kruse saw Republicans grow from a majority to a “supermajority,” a change he attributes to southern Indiana flipping from Democratic to Republican.
He served three years as chairman of the Senate Pensions and Labor Committee, then became chairman of the influential Senate Committee on Education and Career Development from 2009-2018, resigning that position at the onset of his wife’s health issues.
Kruse said he is proud of passing “dozens of bills on education choice” and that “today, we have one of the best education-choice laws” in the nation. When he learned Indiana was rated third-best for its charter school laws, he asked what it would take to rank No. 1 and drove passage of laws to reach that status.
Kruse often championed controversial causes, and Friday he said he is most proud of pushing for a state constitutional amendment “to have marriage be one man and one woman.” It was passed and signed into law, but the change required approval in a second year. A U.S. Supreme Court decision legalized same-sex marriage before Indiana legislators could pass the amendment again.
Kruse also authored the contentious Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which was passed but later amended to moderate it. He recalled that “the world caved in on the Statehouse” during debate over the law, which critics said would have legalized discrimination against same-sex couples.
Kruse also introduced a 2013 bill calling for public school students to start each school day by reciting “The Lord’s Prayer.” That failed, but in 2019 he succeeded in passing a law that requires Indiana public high schools to administer an exam to students identical to the test for people seeking U.S. citizenship.
Not backing away from social issues, Kruse said in his final year as a senator, he plans to file a bill that would prohibit transgender counseling or surgery for Hoosiers under age 18. He contended that 80% or 90% of adult transgender people believe “they’re they’re not ready for that in their life” as minors.
While he pushed conservative issues. “I’ve tried to actually get along with the Democrats” in the legislature, Kruse said. “I worked with the Democrats constantly in improving our bills” and adopted suggestions from the Indiana State Teachers Association, he said.
“I’ve tried to do what I can to be a good Christian person to everybody in the Legislature — not just my party people,” he said.
Kruse added that he is proud that “in the Statehouse, I had one of the most aggressive constituent services.” He said he helped constituents without asking their party affiliations.
Throughout his career in the Statehouse, Kruse said, he has tried to follow his pledges from his first campaign: “To do what is right, the best that I can, and to establish truth in Indiana government. I’ve done my best to keep those two premises. …The Bible is my premise for establishing what issues match biblical principles.”
