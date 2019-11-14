Today I am posing a thought-provoking question: Is it possible that you and your ex could co-parent respectfully and responsibly, if you each had a better understanding of each other’s parenting styles, especially now that you are no longer together?
So, in parallel parenting, you don’t really have to worry about that and understand that you have relinquished some control and so you must trust that your ex holds best interest of the child(ren) in high regard. But, if you are co-parenting and really struggling, think about the answer to this question and just see if that is something that could change the whole dynamics of your co-parenting relationship and journey.
One of you may be routine and structure-driven and the other may fly by the seat of their pants. This could cause not only big-time confusion for the child(ren) navigating two different types of parenting in two different homes, but can cause you and your ex to maybe not respect what the other is doing.
This is an easy fix, if you each can recognize and acknowledge where some change could happen to meet somewhere in the middle on your parenting styles. It may be hard to see the importance of this now, but it will all make sense the further along you are in your co-parenting journey.
I will be addressing this in greater detail in coming weeks and will talk about “similar in each home” to lessen the confusion for child(ren), but the answer to this question today is a great start. I hope you all have a great week.
