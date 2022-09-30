AUBURN — Records were broken as bidders showed their generosity at the DeKalb County 4-H livestock auction Friday during the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
Marisa Shull wiped away tears and hugged friends and family after her dairy wether goat received a record-breaking bid of $7,000.
A group known as “Friends and family of Marisa Shull” placed the winning bid.
“Breathtaking,” Shull said.
“I was never expecting it.
Shull had received the champion county-born dairy wether award during the 4-H goat show. The 10-year 4-Her is a member of the Jackson Blue Ribbons and the daughter of Phil and Nikki Shull.
This year marked her final year in 4-H and Friday’s auction experience marked a high spot for her.
She credited her family — including her two older sisters — for supporting her through the goat project.
“I love the goats,” she said.
Shull said she will continue to participate in operations on the family’s small farm, “keeping that going and raising our own food,” she added.
The previous goat auction record had been set just minutes earlier by Lydia Sullivan, who received a bid of $3,200 on her champion heavyweight dairy wether.
Friends and Family of Lydia Sullivan placed the winning bid. Sullivan is the daughter of Bob and Renee Sullivan.
“That was crazy,” Sullivan said smiling broadly.
“I wasn’t expecting it. I’m thankful there are so many people that are willing to support 4-H.”
Sullivan described 4-H as “an amazing organization,” and said she was happy others saw it that way to.
In the dairy portion of the auction, Friends and Family of Braelyn May paid $4,300 for dairy items, representing May’s champion heifer, aptly named “Magic.” A 10-year 4-Her, May also had received the premier dairy showman award, senior dairy interview award and champion junior calf award at the 4-H dairy show.
“It’s awesome that it worked out like that for my last year,” she said.
May is the daughter of John and Kathy May.
May will continue to be involved with Jersey heifers, showing at the national level and working on the family farm, Bar-B Ranch, in Waterloo.
“I couldn’t be prouder of her,” said May’s father, John.
“She earns what she gets.”
Just prior to May’s heifer receiving the record-breaking dairy bid, Jaxen Brand’s grand champion dairy cow had topped a previous record with a bid of $2,750 from Squier Pallets for a variety of dairy cattle products.
Brand is the son of Kimberlee and David Brand.
Auctioneers announced that a $2,550 bid on Logan Capp’s dairy feeder cow also was a new auction record. Friends and Family of Logan Capp placed the winning bid.
Capp is a 10-year 4-Her and a member of the Nevershirk 4-H Club. He is the son of Mandy and Brian Capp.
Wible Realty and Bruce Scranage bid $1,100 on Haiden Lockwood’s grand champion commercial poultry.
“It feels great,” Lockwood said.
“Their support means the world.”
Lockwood is the son of Troy Lockwood of Waterloo and the late Sheila Lockwood.
Squier Pallets secured the winning bid on Carlie Taylor’s grand champion barrow, paying 4,000 for the animal.
Taylor is a 10-year 4-Her and the daughter of Matt and Julie Taylor.
Briar Munsey’s reserve grand champion barrow received a bid of $2,200 from a group of supporters.
“It’s very appreciated. I love the support,” said Munsey, who is a senior at Eastside High School and the son of Courtney and Brett Munsey.
Squier Pallets was the high bidder on a number of animals, including the champion Tunis market lamb of 10-year 4-Her Lane Sutton.
“It was a great experience,” Sutton said of his 4-H career. In addition to showing sheep, Sutton also has shown pigs and cattle.
Having graduated from high school, Sutton currently is employed at Cedar Creek Meats and hopes to pursue a career in welding, he said. He is the son of Andy and Amy Sutton.
Squier Pallets also secured the winning bid of $1,000 on Nate Fillenwarth’s grand champion stewer rabbit.
“I really appreciate it,” Fillenwarth said.
“It really means a lot, it being my last year in high school. It’s a good conclusion to my high school career in 4-H.”
Fillenwarth said he plans on returning for his 10th year in 4-H when he is in college. He is the son of Stacy and Jake Fillenwarth.
Steel Dynamics Inc. purchased multiple animals in Friday’s auction and then donated the meat to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
Squier Pallets paid $3,000 for the Horse and Pony Club novelty item that included a horse ornament, gift card, apple butter and pies.
In the auction of the Pink Panther novelty item, Washler Garbage and Recycling paid $3,000, which will be used to support the 4-H program.
Also during Friday’s auction, the Joshua Charles Clifford Memorial Foundation presented awards to four 4-H members. The foundation was established in honor and memory of Clifford, who was killed in an automobile accident in December, 2020. Clifford was a longtime 4-H member.
Awards were presented to the grand champion and reserve grand champion swine exhibitors. Carlie Taylor and Baylee Doster each received $500. Briar Munsey and Aaron Young each received $250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.