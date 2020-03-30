The 28th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, scheduled for May 9, has been postponed.
The National Association of Letter Carriers and its national partners, are fully committed to rescheduling the food drive later in 2020, the association said. A new date has not yet been scheduled.
The annual success of the food drive is largely due to the efforts of letter carriers, other postal employees, postal customers, community volunteers and many more. Their safety is of paramount importance, the association said. While it is unknown how long social-distancing and shelter-in-place guidelines will remain in place, it is highly unlikely that those involved in the food drive will be able to safely participate just six weeks from now, the announcement said.
“NALC and our national partners recognize that food assistance is a critical need for many during this difficult time, and we remain committed to helping those in need in the communities we serve across America. We look forward to once again holding the largest one-day food drive in America when it is safe to do so,” the announcement said.
“While we may not be able to safely conduct the food drive on its traditional date, we encourage those that would participate to consider donations that may be safely made to food banks in the form of food or financial assistance,” it concluded.
