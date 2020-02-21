AUBURN — The ninth annual Rotary Club Dessert Duel will take place Thursday, April 2, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Kruse Plaza on C.R. 11-A, south of Auburn.
Tickets priced at $10 per person entitle a guest to sample 10 desserts, plus coffee and water. Live music will be featured.
Entries will be judged in commercial and homemade divisions.
Each contestant will need to provide 150-200 small tasting samples and one presentation sample for celebrity judges.
A people’s choice award will be given, along with an award for the celebrity judges’ top choice.
Last year’s event drew more than 400 guests.
All proceeds will go to community outreach projects of the Auburn, Butler and Angola Rotary clubs.
For information on entering, people may call Auburn Rotarians: Marianne Stanley, 615-9024; Dave Bassett, 925-2316; or Diann Hines, 925-3324.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.