AUBURN — New cases of COVID-19 jumped another 42 cases last week as the DeKalb County Health Department reported 345 cases for the week.
The five-week increase is from a low of 91 cases for the week ended Oct. 22.
Friday’s Nov. 26 report brought the county’s total case numbers to 7,559.
The county also reported one new death, a person over 80 years old, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 88.
This week’s age breakdown included 28 cases in those age 0-10, 43 cases in the 11-20 age group, 62 in the 21-30 age group, 58 in the 31-40 age group, 39 in the 41-50 age group, 54 in the 51-60 age group, 28 in the 61-70 age group, 24 in the 71-80 age group and nine in the 81-90 age group.
The DeKalb County Health Department is hosting its second vaccination clinic for children 5-11 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. To register for an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Residents looking to obtain a vaccine or booster can find a local vaccine site at ourshot.in.gov.
