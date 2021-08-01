ST. JOE — A St. Joe man passed away due to injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash around 7:23 a.m. Sunday.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department investigating officer Sgt. Matt Tamez said a vehicle driven by Edward Yoder, 80, of St. Joe was traveling westbound in the 7500 block of S.R. 8 when his vehicle drove off the roadway without braking while negotiating a turn.
The vehicle, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer, came to rest in the front yard of a residence at 5340 C.R. 75 after striking a tree. At this time, it is to be determined why he left the roadway.
Yoder was not wearing a seatbelt and s peed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is working with the DeKalb County Coroner’s office for further investigation.
The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by the Butler Police Department, Indiana State Police, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Concord Fire Department and Brent’s Towing.
