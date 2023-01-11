AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council Tuesday declined to move forward with an initial step that must have be taken before tax abatement requests from two solar companies could be considered.
Thalassa Energy Project LLC and Sculpin Solar LLC each have submitted applications for tax phase-in on projects they hope to develop in DeKalb County.
However, before a tax abatement request can be considered by the council, the sites must be declared economic revitalization areas. The first step would be for the council to request its attorney, Donald Stuckey, to create a declaratory ERA resolution for its consideration.
The council delayed a decision on the initial step at its December meeting.
The issue came back for consideration at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Councilman Robert Krafft made a motion to request Stuckey to prepare documents declaring the area an economic revitalization area.
“I’m not opposed to starting the process so we can make a vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on the revitalization, so this would be just a motion to get him (Stuckey) to draw it up and then we can vote it down or vote it up, either way,” Krafft said.
“Exactly,” council president Rick Ring confirmed.
“Because there’s a lot of questions that need to be answered before I can vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on that, especially in light of testimony here today. But I’m not opposed to going ahead, starting that process so we have the opportunity to say ‘no’ or ‘yes’ to the actual ERA,” Krafft added.
“Do I have a second?” Ring asked.
“One more time, do I have a second?” Ring asked after several seconds of silence.
When no one spoke up, Ring said the motion died for lack of a second.
According to Thalassa’s application, the proposed project would be located in Wilmington Township. According to the application, Thalassa Energy owns 231 acres, holds options to purchase another 390 acres and leases 581 acres.
Thalassa’s proposed project has an estimated cost of $137 million to $177 million, not including land acquisition, its application states.
Sculpin’s proposed project would be located on 1,800 acres in Stafford and Wilmington townships, according to a project introduction.
In its tax abatement application, Sculpin said the estimated project cost, not including land acquisition, is $192 million.
Project developer Sarah Massara spoke on behalf of the Sculpin project during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Sculpin Solar brings a unique investment to DeKalb County, both in terms of the dollars invested as well as the length of that investment,” Massara said.
“The council has the opportunity today and in future meetings to design, control and ultimately implement the financial framework that’s best for DeKalb County from the fiduciary perspective as a result of this investment.”
“I really want to hit on the fact that approving an ERA does not obligate the council to vote in favor of tax abatement. What it does is it allows us to, again, bring forward the tax abatement application for full consideration,” Massara told the council.
Andrew Provines, of the 3900 block of C.R. 75, provided a folder of information for each member of the council from Stop Solar Farms DeKalb County.
Provines questioned the transparency of the process and the availability of information that the the group had requested.
“That’s why we have issues and that’s why we struggle and we keep pushing for more and more information,” Provines said.
“I want the council to realize we’re not here to hurt anyone. We’re here to help the county. We’re here to protect the county. We’re here to protect ourselves as citizens of the county,” Provines said.
“Before we continue on abatements, before we walk into the new year, let’s dance into the new year, let’s ensure that 48,000 people in this county are accounted for, their protections are upheld, and we’re not making accommodations for companies coming in from the outside and for less than 1% of the population to benefit.”
Also during Tuesday’s meeting:
• In his monthly update, DeKalb County Airport Authority board member Randy Fox reported the airport has closed on the purchase of the Meese Chapel Church property.
“We do own a church, Fox said. “We closed on the Meese Chapel Church.”
Fox said the airport authority board has asked airport manager Russ Couchman to reach out to new DeKalb County Historian Mary Hollabaugh Diehl to see if there is any interest in the building.
“We don’t have anything to do with the building today,” Fox said.
“I think as the runway extension project is complete, we’re going to need some more hangars, almost immediately.”
He said the 7,000-foot-long runway will make it the longest general aviation airport in Indiana.
“We’re anticipating we’re going to pick up a lot of jet business from Fort Wayne that would have had to land at Fort Wayne International and deal with all of their stuff, where they can come into Auburn, pretty much straight in, land, grab a car and go,” Fox said.
Fox said the airport wanted the property so that eventually the space can be used for hangars, and other necessary equipment buildings.
• In reorganization business, Rick Ring was re-elected as council president by a vote of 5-1. Councilwoman Amy Prosser was opposed. She had nominated Councilman Dave Yarde for the position, but Yarde declined.
Yarde went on to be elected as vice president after being nominated for the position by Prosser.
Stuckey will continue to serve at the council’s attorney.
