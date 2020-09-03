AUBURN — COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County are accelerating, and so is the number of unexplained infections, DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said Thursday.
The county confirmed 137 cases of the viral disease in August, more than any previous month.
Souder said one-fourth of county residents who are testing positive now “don’t know where they acquired the disease — they have no idea. That’s way up.”
Two months ago, local health officials had a good idea of the source for every infected person, Souder said.
Most of the patients with unexplained sources of infection are age 50 and older, Souder added.
Among young people, DeKalb County may have only one case of a student who acquired the virus at school, but even that is not certain, he said.
“Most students on quarantine were exposed outside the school setting,” Souder said. Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools this week revealed that 23 students are in quarantine. Other county school districts may have 10-15 in total quarantined, he said.
Nearly two weeks ago, the DeKalb and Angola high school football teams placed some 90 players in quarantine after one DeKalb player tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, no other player from the teams has acquired the virus, Souder said.
“We’re still waiting to see what happens in the schools. It’s so far, so good,” one month after the first local schools opened, he said.
Schools are working to keep students in small cohorts and pods, with the goal that if one student tests positive, it will not be necessary to close an entire school, Souder said. He called that plan “well thought-out” by schools and state health officials.
Explaining much of the county’s recent surge in cases, approximately 50 are related to an outbreak at the Laurels of DeKalb nursing home in Butler, including residents, staff members and families of staff members, Souder said. One more resident tested positive Thursday.
The nursing-home outbreak helped push DeKalb County into a “red” zone — the worst rating — on one website Souder watches, covid19.com. DeKalb County is labeled “orange,” the second-highest level, on a new state map ranking virus spread.
In DeKalb County, the “red” designation does not translate to a higher risk for schools, Souder said, and decisions about schools need to be made based on knowledge of the local community and not just statistics.
“The good news of all this is, we still don’t have a huge number of people that have contracted COVID-19 in our county,” Souder said, with 367 cases as of Thursday.
With infections rising, however, he said, “Everybody needs to do their part a little harder than they did before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.