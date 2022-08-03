INDIANAPOLIS — Four scholarship opportunities for Indiana students are open for the 2022-23 school year, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
Funding is available for Black, Hispanic and Latino student teachers, those who plan to teach in high-need fields, such as math, science or special education, and those who graduated from high school at least one year early.
The William A. Crawford Minority Teacher Scholarship is open to minority students, defined as Black or Hispanic and Latino individuals, who intend to pursue or are currently pursuing a course of study that would enable them to teach in an accredited Indiana school. The application deadline is Aug. 31.
The Earline S. Rogers Student Teaching Scholarship for Minorities is available for minority students, defined as Black or Hispanic and Latino individuals, who plan to participate in student teaching or a school administration internship as part of their degree requirements. Priority will be given to student teaching applicants. The application deadline is Sept. 30.
The Student Teaching Scholarship for High-Need Fields is available for students who plan to teach special education (any grade), middle school math, middle school science, high school math or high school science. The application deadline is Sept. 30.
Students who receive any of the scholarships for future educators agree to apply for teaching positions at an accredited school in Indiana and, if hired, teach in the state for at least three years.
The Mitch Daniels Early Graduation Scholarship is a one-time $4,000 scholarship for students who graduate from a publicly supported high school at least one year early. The application deadline is Aug. 31.
For instructions on how to apply, and for a full list of eligibility requirements visit learnmoreindiana.org/finaid.
“The cost of college is the main factor for those deciding to pursue education and training beyond high school,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery. “Each year, the state makes $385 million of state financial aid available to Hoosiers, but for students to use the aid, they must apply by the deadline. Don’t miss out on these opportunities to make the cost of going to college manageable for you and your family.”
Visit scholartrack.in.gov to apply for the scholarships or call the Commission’s Financial Aid Support Center at (888) 528-4719 for assistance.
