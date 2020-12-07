AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department’s nurses have been working overtime during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday, the DeKalb County Council pledged to show its appreciation with extra pay.
Council members agreed to vote in January to pay a $4,000 stipend to Health Nurse Cheryl Lynch and $750 each to two nurses on her staff.
The discussion began with lesser amounts, but even fiscally conservative council members wondered if that would be enough.
In deciding on the final amounts, they used a guideline from Allen County’s recent decision to pay $2.50 per hour for extra pandemic-related work by salaried employees. All three DeKalb County nurses are paid salaries, with no provision for overtime.
Council members heard that Lynch has worked 1,580 hours of overtime this year, with her staff nurses working an extra 260 and 300 hours, respectively. They agreed to pay the same amount to the staff nurses.
Council President Richard Ring said Lynch has been “working far more than an eight-hour day, and she’s working seven days a week.”
The council agreed that the stipends apply to extra work through Monday, and they may have to pay more for extra work later this month and in early 2021. The money will come from the Health Department’s budget.
County Commissioner Don Grogg noted that salaried employees in other departments have put in extra time, including the sheriff’s department, Community Corrections and county home.
“There’s more than the health department that needs to be considered,” Grogg said. “You’re going to upset a lot of people if you don’t play fair with everybody.”
Ring responded that the chief concerns lie with the Health Department and possibly Homeland Security.
Commissioners President William Hartman reported that a COVID-19 outbreak has occurred among the Sunny Meadows county home staff and residents. The sheriff’s matron is delivering two meals per day to the county home.
“Everybody has stepped up to the plate for Sunny Meadows,” Ring said.
Also Monday, the council agreed to increase the weekly working hours and pay for a part-time vital records registrar in the Health Department.
Lynch said the current registrar is leaving, and she wants to hire a new registrar at 28 hours per week instead of the current level of 12 hours.
The workload has changed because state health officials are “pushing work to local health departments,” Lynch said.
Council members agreed they would boost the position’s budget by $13,996 per year at a future meeting.
Ring said Lynch is “working exceptional hours and doing an exceptional job. … I certainly don’t want to see her department shorted in staffing.”
The council also approved a 2021 salary contract for Sheriff David Cserep II at $109,287, an amount determined by state law.
Cserep’s staff also will receive stipends of extra pay for their work during the pandemic. The council approved using $27,000 from the sheriff’s department commissary fund for payments of $500 apiece.
Hartman reported that county commissioners still are negotiating to purchase a site at the east edge of Waterloo, on the south side of U.S. 6, as a new home for the county Highway Department. The owner is obtaining an appraisal of the property. At the same time, commissioners are seeking an appraisal of the existing Highway Department headquarters in south Auburn.
A representative of Johnson Melloh Solutions spoke to the counsel about the potential to install solar panels on county properties. Hartman said the commissioners are most interested in the Community Corrections Center west of Auburn and a potential new jail on that site, as well as possibly the county home.
Hartman said later that commissioners are seeking a second quote on solar panels at the Community Corrections Center. He said solar energy could be a solution to the center’s high electricity bills.
Commissioners are seeking an engineer’s opinion on placing the proposed Credent Wealth building wall within a few inches of the county office building at 220 E. 7th St., Auburn, Hartman said.
Hartman thanked county historian John Bry for connecting commissioners with a company that repaired eight lampposts outside the doors to the courthouse. C&S Masonry Restoration of South Bend did the work for $42,680, barely more than 10% of a price quote from another company. Hartman said the new finish on the posts is guaranteed for 10 years.
The council heard a monthly report on the county Airport Authority from member Randy Fox. He said work has begun on extending C.R. 62 from C.R. 29 to C.R. 31, making way for a future runway extension. The new, one-half-mile road segment could be paved by May, Fox said.
