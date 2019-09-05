BUTLER — Butler’s City Council set guidelines Tuesday for mobile vendors, including food trucks, for future events.
The council also learned that assessed property values for the city and Wilmington Township both increased.
Butler’s new assessed value is just over $107.6 million, an increase of 9 percent, said Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck. Wilmington Township’s assessed value rose 7 percent to just over $609.7 million, she said.
Discussion for future events at a recent park and recreation board meeting started the food truck conversation, explained City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh.
“The recreational board had discussed at one of their meetings having mobile vendors come to Butler, similar to Auburn,” he said. “It was discussed and determined that in order to allow mobile vendors in Butler, it’s better to have an ordinance regulating them rather than allowing any mobile vendor to come in in any location.”
The ordinance is patterned after similar ones adopted in Auburn and Bloomington, Hollabaugh said.
The ordinance would require mobile vendors, food trucks, push carts, peddlers and transient merchants that sell goods, wares or merchandise on a door-to-door basis or in public spaces including streets, sidewalks or alleys to obtain licenses from the city.
Available licenses range from one day at $25 up to one year duration at $300.
Churches, schools, benevolent and fraternal organizations would need licenses, but are exempt from any fees as long as their proceeds go to religious, educational or scientific purposes according to the ordinance.
Under the ordinance, all food trucks, mobile vendors and mobile food vendors must have completed an independent safety inspection within the last two years.
The 12-page ordinance was approved 5-0 on first reading by council members Ron Baker, Beth Chrisman, Tammy Davis, Jerry Eldridge and Eric Johnson. The ordinance would not take effect until after a public hearing and passage on third reading.
In other business, the City Council also voted 5-0 to pass separate salary ordinances on second readings. One salary ordinance addresses pay for elected and appointed officials in 2020. The second salary ordinance addresses pay for city employees and police officers for 2020.
Mayor-elect Mike Hartman will receive $15,600 next year, an increase from $13,000 paid this year to Mayor Ron Walter.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck will be paid $46,895 in 2020, an increase from $44,295 she is receiving this year.
Each City Council member will receive $4,000 next year, compared to $3,800 paid this year.
City Judge Richard Obendorf will be paid $22,950 in 2020, compared to $22,150 this year.
The police chief will receive up to $2,396 per pay period next year, with the assistant chief being paid up to $2,013 per pay period.
A first-class patrolman with up to five years of experience will be paid up to $1,708 per pay period. A first-class patrolman with 6-10 years experience will be paid up to $1,762 per pay period. A probationary patrolman will be paid up to $1,480 per pay period.
Utility department laborers will be paid up to $30 per hour. Laborers paid from the motor vehicle highway, park and cemetery funds will receive up to $30 per hour next year.
Those ordinances will come up for third reading at a future meeting.
No one made comments at a public hearing for the 2020 proposed budget.
The projected budget identifies just over $3.36 million in various funds, with the general fund estimate accounting for $1.66 million. The budget also includes the following estimates: $634,549 in the motor vehicle highway fund, $143,209 in park and recreation, $139,000 in economic development income tax, $103,470 in local income tax, $114,062 in redevelopment and $359,732 for fire protection territory general.
By 5-0 votes, the City Council approved the final readings of separate tax abatement designations for new homes at 610, 618 and 621 Independence Street.
Police Chief Jim Nichols announced that new patrolman Joseph Griggs will graduate from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy today.
