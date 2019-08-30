INDIANAPOLIS — September is National Voter Registration Month. Hoosiers who need to register may do so online at IndianaVoters.com or on a smart phone using the Indiana Voters app.
“With the Nov. 5 general election just weeks away, there is no time like the present to verify your voter registration and polling location,” said Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson. “Voting is a privilege we enjoy as citizens, and getting ready to vote in Indiana is simple and straightforward.”
The National Association of Secretaries of State established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 to encourage voter participation and increase awareness of state requirements and deadlines for voting.
Eligible citizens who are 18 years of age or older may sign up at their county voter registration office, online at IndianaVoters.com, or through the Indiana Voters app, which is available for Android and Apple users.
The deadline to register or update a registration for this year’s election is Monday, Oct. 7.
Lawson encouraged Hoosiers to spread the word about National Voter Registration Month by using the hashtag #ReadyToVote on social media.
