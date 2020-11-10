Don’t count on your toxic ex for help with anything outside of your court orders that are in place. If you do that (rely on you), you won’t get disappointed.
If your experience is co-parenting with a toxic ex, you should probably always have a back-up plan, especially if you have scheduled some plans for yourself for while your child(ren) are supposed to be with their other parent for scheduled visitation time. If you have plans and at the last minute a/your toxic ex informs you that he/she forgot they had plans, or something came up, responding with an “OK,” or “OK, that’s not a problem,” or maybe even an “OK, that’s not a problem, have a nice time,” is just another way to stay in control on your terms. If a/your toxic ex has an agenda, and in this for instance, possibly to interfere with your plans, then how you respond is key to your current plan of setting boundaries and control.
Your reaction or response could tell them they either can still manipulate and control you, or they see you are serious about these changes you are putting in place and that you can no longer be manipulated and controlled by them.
If you do any research on co-parenting with a toxic ex, you will most probably find that “toxic” can include a co-parent you feel is a narcissist, or an abuser, but toxic is not just limited to a hateful person who is angry and emotional about their separation or divorce circumstance. That means all of the information that I have shared in this series, over the past many weeks, can be applied to the different personalities or behaviors that you may be dealing with. You will also find, in research, much information about how a toxic ex does not respect the boundaries of their relationship with their ex and undermines the ability to co-parent with them.
For all of the issues within toxic co-parenting, giving yourself permission to set boundaries is a great start for change to your situation. That being said, part of the importance of setting boundaries is for there to be less opportunity for a/your toxic ex to sabotage you personally and or professionally.
I have had several workshop attendees share horrible stories of how their angry ex (toxic) tried to sabotage them by making false accusations, doing things to try to alienate them from their child(ren), threatening abuse allegations, reporting abuse allegations, and creating issues to try to keep their case in court. If you are dealing with a toxic ex, you may either recognize these ways of sabotage in your own co-parenting relationship, or you may have examples of your own.
While you are implementing change, whatever it is, it must be done in a way as to not allow your child(ren) any knowledge of what you are doing, or why you are, especially if it is for the reason of eliminating a toxic atmosphere for your child(ren). This is adult stuff that they should not be privy to, nor should they have to figure out how to navigate through your situation and circumstance.
If your child(ren) are not handling the co-parenting relationship between you and their other parent well, also give yourself permission to seek outside professional help for your child(ren) to be able to express their own fears, should they not be able to express them to you or your ex.
All of this is to remove high conflict, tension, stress and dysfunction for your child(ren), so that your co-parenting has the least amount of impact on them and to lessen their confusion about it all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.