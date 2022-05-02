AUBURN — The United Way of DeKalb County recently announced the start of its Kindergarten Countdown Camp supply drive.
Kindergarten Countdown Camp is a camp designed to prepare children with little to no preschool experience by developing skills in literacy and social-emotional adjustment.
The camp is offered through participating DeKalb County schools in partnership with United Way of DeKalb County. These camps have been held every summer since 2014 — except for 2020 due to COVID-19. It is a free four-week half day program in the summer with 80 hours of instruction with certified teachers to give them the boost they need to hit the ground running when school starts in August.
Each student receives a free ‘Live United’ shirt, a book each day of class, a bookshelf for their new home library and a backpack filled with school supplies for the upcoming school year.
This year, the DeKalb Central and Garrett-Keyser-Butler school districts will each host two classrooms of 20 students. Interested parents can reach out to their local school district to be put in touch with the school’s coordinator.
“We would like to invite the community to help make an impact in the future of DeKalb County by participating in the supply drive this year,” said Tyler Cleverly, executive director of the United Way of DeKalb County.
The United Way is hosting a school supply drive and looking for some sponsors to help make the camp possible this year and into the future. On average, it costs about $30,000 to run the camp for 80 students.
School supplies needed include: pencil boxes, notebooks, folders, kids scissors, washable markers, crayons, glue sticks and pencils.
All supply donations can be dropped off at the United Way of DeKalb County office, 950 W. 15th St., Auburn, before May 20. Monetary donations can be mailed or dropped off at the office. Please mark on the memo line “Kindergarten Countdown Camp.”
Questions can be directed to Cleverly at 927-0995 or by email at tyler@unitedwaydekalb.org.
