AUBURN — The 2023 DeKalb County Free Fall Fair is right around the corner.
The Auburn Police Department will be issuing 2023 DeKalb County Free Fall Fair Resident Parking Permits between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon and 1-4 p.m. on the following dates:
Monday Sept 18 through Friday, Sept. 22.
Persons requesting permits will be required to show some type of identification verifying their address and must have the license plate numbers of the vehicles that will display the parking permits.
Residents who live in the areas listed below will be able to obtain a maximum of two resident parking permits to display in their vehicles. These passes will allow residents to park in the Resident Parking Areas without fear of ticket or tow:
• 11th Street between Main and Union streets;
• 12th Street, between Main and Union streets;
• 13th Street between Main and Union streets;
• 14th Street between Cedar and Union streets;
• 15th Street between Union Street and Indiana Avenue;
• Cedar Street between 11th and 15th streets;
• Center Street between 7th and 15th streets;
• 4th Street between Main and Cedar streets; and
• 4th Street between Jackson and Main streets.
As resident parking areas will be limited and may not be adequate to hold all resident vehicles, the Auburn Police Department asks residents to use off street parking such as driveways, if available. Police also ask that the resident parking permits only be displayed in vehicles that belong to actual residents and not be given or used by friends or family members.
Resident parking permits displayed in vehicles that are not registered with the Auburn Police Department will be subject to ticket and tow. Should the resident parking be full near your home or in your block, you will need to find an alternative resident parking area in another block or seek parking on a street that is without parking restrictions. Police ask all residents to be respectful to those who have off street parking and not block access to driveways.
“We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause but these parking restrictions are essential for the safety of all during the 2023 DeKalb County Free Fall Fair,” Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger said.
