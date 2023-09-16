AUBURN — The 2023 DeKalb County Free Fall Fair is right around the corner.

The Auburn Police Department will be issuing 2023 DeKalb County Free Fall Fair Resident Parking Permits between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon and 1-4 p.m. on the following dates:

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.