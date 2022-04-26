AUBURN — An Auburn business owner is offering free smoke detectors and batteries to anyone who might need them after a fire at a Fort Wayne mobile home claimed the lives of four children.
Mike Baker operates Auburn General Discount Store in Westedge Mall. The father of five said he was heartbroken when he heard about Thursday’s fire in the 4700 block of Grassy Lane in Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park.
The Allen County Coroner’s office Monday identified the four children who perished in the blaze. They are siblings Matthew Damron, 10; Johnnie Mann-Goff, 5; Jefferson Goff, 3; and Rosalynn Goff, 2, all of Fort Wayne.
The coroner’s office said the cause of death for all four children was smoke inhalation and thermal burns. The manner of death is pending investigation, the coroner’s office added.
Four adults were able to escape the fire and were hospitalized. They were identified by authorities as Jessica Mann, 30, of Fort Wayne; Audrey Kistler, 24, of Fort Wayne; Samuel R. Barnett, 17, of Fort Wayne; and Travis J. Garrison, 18, of Waterloo.
After hearing about the tragedy, in an effort to help anyone who might need a smoke detector, Baker said he went to the Auburn Walmart and purchased 20 of the items. Baker said the store gave him a 10% discount, for which he said he is grateful.
Baker said others who have heard about the smoke-detector distribution have stopped at his store to drop off additional units. On Monday he received an additional 10 detectors from Home Depot, while purchasing additional units for the store.
“It bothered me so bad as a father of five,” Baker said of Thursday’s fire.
Baker said he will continue to give away smoke detectors for as long as there is a need.
“I truly care,” Baker said. “I want to be there for my community.”
The coroner’s office said Thursday’s incident remains under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Fire Arson Specialized Team of Allen County, the Allen County Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
