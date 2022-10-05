AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council got its first look at a $26,589,756 budget for 2023 at Tuesday night’s meeting, which left a couple of council members with concerns over spending.
Mayor Mike Ley presented the $26 million budget on first reading — with no one speaking for or against the budget during a public hearing — which was approved by a 5-2 margin. Council President Matthew Kruse and Councilman Jim Finchum voted against the budget.
Before its approval, several council members took time to voice concerns associated with the presented budget.
Kruse questioned, “Why such a big increase?” from 2021.
“We are heading into a recession. It seems fiscally irresponsible to raise the budget that much,” he said.
Kruse compared the 2023 amount to that of the 2022 and 2021 budgets. The city 2021 budget was $18,615,810 and the 2022 budget was $23,979,417, which included $2.45 million in American Rescue Plan dollars.
Ley said the largest portion of the increase was from the Redevelopment Commission, which budgeted $4,843,200 in tax incremental finance dollars to local projects within the TIF district.
“Generated from the TIF district, that is the purpose of TIF to re-invest the dollars back in the district to spur economic development and improvements that are needed,” Ley said. “I guess the redevelopment commission is doing what they are charged to do. They are taking action to spur development within the city.”
Ley said additional increases in the budget came from raises and longevity pay, which city employees will receive in 2023.
Councilwoman Natalie DeWitt questioned the increase in County Economic Development Income Tax (CEDIT) funds, which saw a jump from $600,000 in 2022 to $2.1 million in 2023.
Ley said the city has several projects in the works, which that money is earmarked for. Those projects include matching grants for three Community Crossing grant projects the city is applying for to the tune of $650,000. Funding for the 11th Street pedestrian bridge project ($500,000), railroad overpass engineering on South Wayne Street ($680,000) and Union Street Phase II engineering ($100,000).
Those CEDIT funds in the budget are proposed for those projects within the city. All of the projects are in the development phase or are ongoing.
During the discussion, Councilman Mike Walter and Councilman Kevin Webb questioned sidewalk improvements that could be made within their districts to make them conducive for pedestrians.
Webb questioned the need for sidewalks leading into town from Hunter’s Glen and Griswold Estates. Walter said there is a drastic need to pave the shoulders along West 15th Street to help with walkability in the area.
Ley agreed with Webb and Walter’s concerns, saying there is a lot of work to be done within the city.
The 2023 budget in its current form carries a 1.5155% tax rate, which is $1.51 per $100,000 of assessed value for city residents.
The 2023 proposed budget will be back up for second reading on Oct. 18.
With that out of the way, the council was in agreement on passing the 2023 salary ranges for appointed officers and employees of the city. That motion, which includes a 4% raise for employees, was approved unanimously.
“I am in a dilemma because I would like to see the overall budget cut, but I think we are still under on the hourly wages (for city employees),” Webb said before voting in favor of the salary ordinance.
He said he wished the city could give over a 4% raise.
DeWitt shared Webb’s concerns.
She said she was concerned because she doesn’t believe the city’s wage scales are competitive with neighboring communities.
The final piece of budget related business was the approval of an ordinance fixing the salaries for elective officials for the city of Auburn. The ordinance included the mayor’s salary ($3,206.98 bi-weekly), clerk-treasurer ($3,179.84 bi-weekly) and council members ($228.17 bi-weekly).
That ordinance passed on first reading by a 4-3 vote with council members Kruse, Finchum and Webb voting no.
Both salary ordinances will be voted on during second reading at the Oct. 18 meeting.
