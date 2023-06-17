Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests June 15-16, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Michelle Hensley, 43, of the 1100 block of Steve Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:06 a.m. June 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (child molesting, as Level 1 and Level 4 felonies; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony).
Steven Reinhart, 68, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. June 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging child molesting, a Class A felony.
John Williams, 33, of the 100 block of North Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. June 15 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor.
Shane Hays, 49, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 6:27 p.m. June 15 by Auburn Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeffery Hyndman, 69, of the 900 block of C.R. 64, Garrett, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. June 16 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
