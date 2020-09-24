These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Sept. 10-17. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Bernard Beard, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Christopher M. Berrier, Auburn, expired registration, $175 (AUB); no insurance, $260 (AUB).
Taylor K. Bollinger, Tipton, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Maryann J. Boxell, Hartford City, speeding, $171 (AUB).
David L. Buell, Edon, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Brandon P. Burrel, Muskegon, Michigan, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Cody R. Butcher, Bluffton, speeding in school zone, $185 (GPD).
Joseph E. Buttermore, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Sarah E. Caldwell, Loyall, Kentucky, driving while suspended, $258 (BPD).
Storm E. Cartwright, Auburn, speeding, $165 (GPD).
Manolo D. Hernandez del Cio, Auburn, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (AUB).
Zachary S. Clifford, Garrett, speeding, $175 (GPD).
Kirstin A. Conley, Wolcottville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Keanu L. Craig, Monticello, no valid driver’s license, $150 (AUB).
Aldo Cruz, Howe, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Joshua L. Davis, Garrett, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
William R. Decker, Garrett, disregarding stop light, $171 (GPD).
Gelvin M. Donis, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP).
Stephanie M. Ehmke, LaOtto, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
Virginia L. Eib, Ashley, speeding, $171 (HP)
Lonnie E. Ernsberger, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jean M. Freeland, Butler, no valid driver’s license, $175 (BPD).
Lauren E. Gevaart, Muncie, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Adena M. Geyer, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Benjamin E. Hale, Fort Wayne, speeding, $194 (AUB).
Alisha M. Hochstetler, Shipshewana, speeding, $165 (AUB).
James A. Hopkins Jr., Massillon, Ohio, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Luke A. Hottell, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kristofer D. Hudson, Auburn, permitting a violation, $196 (AUB).
Lynn A. Huett, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Leonard T. Hutson, New Haven, speeding, $200 (DC).
Amanda R. Johnson, New Haven, driving while suspended, $254 (AUB).
Amanda R. Johnson, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $254 (AUB).
Tabitah R. Johnson, Angola, disregarding traffic control device, $196 (GPD); driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Matthew A. Jones, Auburn, expired license plates, $150 (GPD).
Zachary S. Jones, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jackson R. Jordan, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jonathan M. Krieg, Huntertown, speeding, $190 (DC).
Nicole A. Landis, Spencerville, speeding, $175 (DC).
Benjamin L. Leatherman, Albion, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Ethan M. Lower, Corunna, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Selena M. Malott, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jesus H. Martinez, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD); no valid driver’s license, $150 (GPD).
Kelli R. Metz, Auburn, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Isaac R. Miller, Middlebury, operating commercial vehicle without a CDL, $235 (ISP); no U.S. DOT registration when required, $235 (ISP).
Joseph T. Mishak, LaGrange, speeding, $165 (AUB); speeding, $171 (GPD).
Adauto Morales, Berwyn, Illinois, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Brady N. O’Cull, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jennifer R. Oliver, Pleasant Lake, failure to signal right or left turn, $190 (DC); expired plates, $175 (DC).
Jordan J. Pence, DeWitt, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Joseph A. Pineno, Fort Wayne, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (ISP).
Jennifer K. Ptacek, Portage, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Monica R. Puvalowski, Waterloo, failure to stop at through highway, $196 (AUB).
John P. Renwick, Richland, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Juan A. Reyesvillafuerte, Bryan, Ohio, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Stephanie L. Reynolds, Fremont, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Victor M. Abad-Rios, Sturgis, Michigan, speeding, $175 (AUB); no operator’s license when required, $155 (AUB).
Brennon J. Robbins, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $175 (ISP).
Bailey N. Rupley, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Gabe P. Schenk, Leo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Joseph E. Scheumann, Fort Wayne, driving left of center, $165 (ICO).
Calvin D. Shaffer, Corunna, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Karen L. Skiles, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Douglas A. Smith, Garrett, learner permit violation, $160 (GPD).
Than D. Soe, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Samantha A. Souder, Albion, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD); no financial responsibility, $260 (GPD).
Michael W. Soule, Garrett, speeding, $196 (GPD).
Kieysctof Staniszewski, Clearwater, Florida, failure to obey flagman at work site, $171 (DC).
Dawn R. Stomm, Auburn, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (GPD).
Tanner A. Terry, Wolcottville, speeding, $150 (WPD).
Raghavendra S. Thadagani, Fishers, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jocquaylin Q. Thomas, Fort Wayne, speeding, $172 (AUB).
Dwight L. Troyer, Fresno, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Cory R. Wann, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Austin B. Warren, Jackson, Michigan, speeding, $172 (AUB).
Linda J. Yahya, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
