WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School is hosting an information meeting March 15 from 6-7 p.m. for any prospective students who were unable to attend earlier meetings for elementary students.
Any students and families who currently do not attend DeKalb Central Schools but would like more information about the opportunities at DeKalb Middle School also are invited.
At the meeting, administrators will share information about DeKalb Middle School, provide materials regarding scheduling, enrollment and registration, answer any questions from students and parents, and provide time for families to tour the building. Those who plan to attend may contact the school at 920-1013.
