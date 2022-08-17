AUBURN — The Little Big Band returns to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by Kim’s Korner Music & More and features musicians from the Auburn and Fort Wayne area.
They play the music of the Big Band era, but have a smaller number of musicians. While the summer season ended last week, there are still a few events happening before the theater closes. Gate opens at 6 p.m. Admission is free but donations to the outdoor rheater are accepted. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquitoes. The event will take place rain or shine.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and volunteers. It is located at 301 S. Center St.in Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has plenty of off-street parking available.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. To see the complete schedule, visit www.dekalboutdoortheater.org.
