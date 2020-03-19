AUBURN — Members of the Auburn Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa met March 10 at Bridgewater Golf Club to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
President Kathy Mettert welcomed members and introduced Marge Chagnon, who is affiliating with the chapter. Retha Butler opened the luncheon with the Irish prayer, and Mettert led the chapter ritual. “The Best of Irish Fiddle” by Florie Brown was the theme of the day, and hostesses were Butler and Lisa Conrad. Mettert conducted the business meeting.
Eighteen members enjoyed a social hour and St Patrick’s Day-themed decorations. Dessert was a Bacardi rum cake with pistachio frosting. Emily Drayna won the door prize of Irish goodies.
In the business meeting, Pam Woodruff called the roll and read the minutes. Leslie Hamman gave a treasurer’s report. Cheer cards were signed for Fran Mefford, Carole Sanxter and Betty Carbaugh. Members voted to sponsor a garden bench in DABA/Main Street’s summer art exhibit, a project to be overseen by Susan Buttermore, Karen Noll, Hamman, Drayna and Susan Fischer.
Correspondence from Riley Cheer Guild and information about the chapter’s Bridge-a-rama June party was presented, as various members worked on fleece blankets. These blankets will be donated to the Auburn Women’s Health Center. The chapter learned about the “Portrait of a Baron Graduate” from Conrad. The summer meeting will be on June 9 at Buttermore Pond.
