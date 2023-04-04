Today
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, April 6
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, April 7
6 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, April 8
9 a.m. — Kiwanis Easter egg hunt, Eckhart Park, Auburn. Children 12 and under are invited. Bicycle giveaway and other prizes. Sign up to win at the event. Bicycles will be drawn for one boy and one girl in age groups 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Must be present to win. Promise DeKalb County scholarships of $125 also will be awarded to nine winners, ages 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Scholarships are good for DeKalb County residents only.
10:30 a.m. to noon — Easter “egg”stravaganza, St. Joe Church of Christ, 508 Jefferson St., St. Joe. Egg hunt will take place rain or shine. Egg hunt is for children in fourth grade and under.
2 p.m. — Butler Easter egg hunt, Maxton Park, 695 E. Green St. This is rescheduled from April 1.
Monday, April 10
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Civil War Round Table of Northeast Indiana, Allen County Public Library, main branch downtown, 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, meeting room C. Author and Civil War speaker John Fazio will give a program, “Francis and Arabella; John and Fanny: Love and War.”
Tuesday, April 11
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, April 13
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, April 14
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, April 17
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Building Connections grief support group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, April 18
11:30 a.m. — Luncheon, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
9:30 a.m. — Bingo, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-7 p.m. — Beef and noodle dinner, Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 710 S. Union St., Auburn. Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, drink and assorted desserts, dine-in or carry-out, freewill offering.
Thursday, April 20
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
2 p.m. — Alzheimer’s Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
2-7 p.m. — Annual rummage sale, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, April 21
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Annual rummage sale, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, April 22
7-10 a.m. — Fly-in, drive-in breakfast, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 10. Breakfast takes place at the Vintage Clubhouse in hangar 2, gate 3. Freewill donations are accepted.
4:30 p.m. — Spring supper, Norris Chapel United Methodist Church, 4793 C.R. 40A, Auburn, freewill donation.
Monday, April 24
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, April 25
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
5 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St.
Thursday, April 27
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Education series, topic senior scams, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, April 28
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
