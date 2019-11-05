AUBURN — Judge Monte Brown sentenced two people for methamphetamine-related offenses during hearings Monday in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Ethan England of the 1600 block of St. Mary’s Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to five years of incarceration, all suspended except four years, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
England was placed on probation for one year.
David Woodring of the 500 block of North Harrison Street. Sherwood, Ohio, received a two-year suspended sentence and two years of probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
