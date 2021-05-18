Officers arrest 30
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 30 people from May 11-17, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Taylor Luna, 24, of the 400 block of Weston Street, Rome City, was arrested May 11 at 7:50 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Dustin Wilcox, 37, of the 1300 block Dennison Lane, Auburn, was arrested May 11 at 10:05 p.m. on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court for charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Nicole Jarnagin, 38, of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was arrested May 11 at 11:03 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a warrant for a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor
Mitchell Bland, 28, of the 5700 block of High View Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested May 12 at 10:54 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of resisting a law enforcement officer, a Class A misdemeanor, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Willie Jones, 44, of the 1100 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested May 12 at 1:23 p.m. on a warrant for charges of serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Robert Weber, 41, of the 200 block of North Bridge Street, Garrett, was arrested May 13 at 4:02 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Sheri Williams, 35, of the 4300 block of West Orland Road, Angola, was arrested May 13 at 1:42 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in Court on a charge of false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joshua Page, 31, of the 500 block of North Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested May 13 at 2:14 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Robert Aikins, 57, of the 4900 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was arrested May 13 at 8:30 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and violation of specialized driving privileges, a Class A misdemeanor.
Alexis Hicks, 24, of the 400 block of East Warfield Street, Garrett, was arrested May 13 at 1:42 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging violation of family restoration court by criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor.
Brandon Barrington, 45, of the 1200 block of Timber Trace, Auburn, was arrested May 13 at 12:14 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tiffany Nodine, 24, of the 100 block of Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested May 13 at 2:31 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Samuel Krontz, 41, of the 400 block of East South Street, Garrett, was arrested May 13 at 2:41 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia., a Class A misdemeanor.
Timothy Ziems, 30, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Auburn, was arrested May 13 at 3:03 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with intimidation, Level 6 felony; battery against a public safety official, Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cody Nelson, 30, of East Edgewater Drive, North Pointe Crossing, Garrett, was arrested May 13 at 5:58 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court for charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Wilfredo Hernandez, 46, of the 9400 block of 9403 Glitner Road, Nabb, Indiana, was arrested May 14 at 1:06 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Aaron Bevis, 19, of the 6800 block of C.R. 34, Butler, was arrested May 14 at 1:39 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as A Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Billy Collins, 42, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested May 14 at 4:11 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sherriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Chantell Swihart, 43, of the 200 block of East West Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested May 14 at 7:34 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Derek Bailey, 44, of the 200 block of East West Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested May 14 at 7:43 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Nathaniel Wopshall, 21, of the 400 block of Prairie Lane, Fremont, was arrested May 14 at 3:38 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with causing serious bodily injury when operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .08 or more, a Level 5 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangering, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, a Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Wilson, 33, of the 500 block of Meadow Lane, Waterloo, was arrested May 14 at 4:38 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Jermaine Freeman, 22, of the 4000 block of Arlington Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested May 14 at 8:17 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; criminal recklessness, a Class B misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Sara Grogg, 37, of the 100 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested May 15 at 1:21 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Jill Hartman, 27, of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested May 15 at 8:56 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeremy Conn, 33, of the 500 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, was arrested May 16 at 2:08 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Domanique Rodgers, 31, of the 900 block of West 2nd Street, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was arrested May 17 at 9 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of resisting a law enforcement office, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Eric Culbertson, 45, of the 200 block of West 6th Street, Auburn, was arrested May 17 at 11:28 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
William Marshall, 52, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was arrested May 17 at 1:10 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cody Pitts, 27, of the 100 block of North Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested May 17 at 4:30 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
