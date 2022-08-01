AUBURN — Independent 3rd Congressional District candidate Nathan Gotsch will host a “Meet the Candidate” event at the DeKalb County Courthouse at 7 p.m. tonight.
Gotsch, who is the grandson of the late Ben Davis, former head of Ben Davis Chevrolet and a member of the DeKalb County Business Hall of Fame, spent much of his formative years in Auburn.
“Some of my fondest memories are of going to Baron football and basketball games with my grandparents,” he said, “and every fall meant spending time with them at the DeKalb County Fair.”
In high school, Gotsch’s first job was working at the dealership, washing cars and keeping the lot clean.
“I learned so much about hard work and treating people right,” Gotsch recalled. “Ben loved Auburn and the people of DeKalb County, and he passed that love along to me.”
Tonight’s event is the first of 13 “Meet the Candidate” nights Gotsch is holding in each of the 13 counties in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District during the month of August.
“I wanted to start in DeKalb County because it is so important to me,” Gotsch said.
“Kicking off our ‘Meet the Candidate’ series there just felt right.”
At the event, Gotsch will give brief remarks about why he’s running for office and then open up the floor for questions.
Born and raised in Fort Wayne, Gotsch is an educator with experience in communications and media. After building a career in the entertainment industry, he began teaching at his alma mater, Concordia Lutheran High School. He also served as a communications consultant for a health-based non-profit foundation, working to improve mental health awareness in northeast Indiana.
In 2021, Gotsch founded an organization to fight the pandemic in northeast Indiana by using one-on-one conversations between family and friends to spread vital information about preventative measures and life-saving treatment options, according to a news release. Gotsch lives in Fort Wayne.
