AUBURN — Bridges over Cedar Creek occupied the attention of the Auburn Board of Works on Thursday morning.
The board hired A&Z Engineering of Fort Wayne to design a pedestrian bridge to cross the creek along Morningstar Road and a new vehicle bridge over the creek in Eckhart Park.
“We’re pretty excited about this,” Mayor Mike Ley said about the Morningstar Road bridge.
The need for a pedestrian bridge is “one of the most common things we get called about,” Ley said after the meeting.
A vehicle bridge over the creek on Morningstar Road is narrow, creating a safety hazard for pedestrians. The DeKalb County Commissioners have discussed replacing it with a wider structure that has room for people on foot or bicycles.
However, a recent report to the commissioners said the vehicle bridge would not be due for rehabilitation or replacement for 5-7 years.
“We want a pedestrian bridge much sooner than that,” Ley said.
Ley said his goal is to install a bridge this year, but admitted that might be “very optimistic.” He said a new bridge will require a permitting process that is lengthy “beyond logic.”
Helping to speed the project, Ley said, Auburn will buy a pre-manufactured bridge that can be brought to the site and set in place.
If the county later builds a wider vehicle bridge with room for pedestrians, the city’s pedestrian bridge easily could be removed and placed elsewhere along the creek, Ley said.
The new pedestrian bridge would be placed downstream, to the south, from the vehicle bridge, leaving room for future replacement of the vehicle bridge, Ley said.
The mayor said he expects the pedestrian bridge will cost approximately $180,000, including the $23,500 approved Thursday for engineering.
The city will pay A&Z Engineering up to $93,250 to design a new vehicle bridge at Eckhart Park. A study last year concluded that 1 ton should be the maximum load for the existing bridge.
The Eckhart Park bridge may not be replaced until 2023, Ley said. The work needs to coordinate with a future project to stabilize the stream banks inside the park.
Engineers will look at the potential for using part of a century-old bridge just downstream from the park as a decorative, aesthetic feature in a new park bridge.
The abandoned, old bridge once connected the Auburn Automobile Co. to its plant on the east side of the creek, now occupied by Auburn Gear. Ley calls it “a cool bridge” using thousands of rivets, with a construction style similar to the 1920s automotive factory building that now houses the National Auto & Truck Museum.
Ley said the city would not spend tens of thousands of dollars to incorporate the old bridge into the new bridge design, but it would be worth investing something to preserve part of the historic span.
The mayor also is eager to begin the process of installing a former railroad bridge over Cedar Creek near 11th Street as a pedestrian crossing to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater. The city has purchased the disassembled bridge from county government. The first step will to be move it to the east side of the creek in Auburn and inspect it, Ley said.
Also Thursday, the board approved advertising for contractors’ bids to reconstruct streets in the Woodcrest neighborhood of east Auburn.
The project later this year would involve Roger Drive, Mark Drive and Melony Lane, which form a U-shape in the neighborhood, Street Superintendent Bill Brandon said.
Brandon hopes to receive a state Community Crossings grant to pay for the Woodcraft project, but the city can afford it even without the grant, he said.
