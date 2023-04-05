WATERLOO — Members of the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, honored three students as DAR High School Good Citizens on March 11 at the Waterloo Public Library.
A brief business meeting was held prior to the recognition program. Regent Nancy Brickley led the opening with chaplain Jan Dantzer. She also read the minutes in the absence of Karen Bash. Sue Anderson gave the treasurer’s report. After adjournment, Lisa Conrad, chairman of the Good Citizens Project, introduced the honored students. They are Grace Kreischer of Eastside High School, Rebekah Johnson of Lakewood Park Christian School and Olivia Rigby of DeKalb High School.
DAR Good Citizens are seniors who have demonstrated exceptional qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Only one student is selected to represent her or his school. Conrad gave a brief explanation regarding the selection process and the honor these students received by being recommended by faculty and education professionals.
Kreischer, daughter of Jason and Karla Kreischer, was unable to be present at the meeting; however, her essay and informational packet were reviewed. An outstanding student, Kreischer excelled “as a leader inside and outside the classroom” in a letter of recommendation. She is a member of the National Honor Society, has participated in basketball and softball, which won Class 2A state championship and she made the KPC All-Area team.
Kreischer has been active in 4-H, and in FFA, where she was a state qualifier for the livestock “skill-a-thon.” Her future plans are to major in animal science, pre-veterinary medicine and eventually earn a Ph.D. in veterinarian medicine.
Rigby has a school record that includes the National Honor Society and leadership recognition in FFA with the leadership award in 2021 and 2022. She has won high distinctions in science fair competitions, including first place at regionals in the plant division. She also has been involved in 4-H, the DeKalb County Extension Board as a representative, in Spell Down, as well spearheading a food bank.
Letters of recommendations state Rigby has demonstrated “great service and leadership.” Olivia plans to attend Purdue and major in history and education with a minor in government and political science. She intends to become a history teacher. Her essay on leadership and patriotism indicates how she plans to teach students to meet the challenge of our times.
Representing Lakewood Park Christian School, Johnson’s scholarship and activities include being class president in the 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grades. She is a member of the National Honor Society, pep band and is involved in dramatic productions. She has been an Indiana Ambassador of Music nominee, and also received the Distinguished Christian High School Student Award.
Johnson has been named a National Merit Scholarship Semi-Finalist and is a member and an officer of DeKalb’s VOICE. Her teachers say Johnson is a leader who excels in “building relationships.” Rebekah plans to study business and marketing with hopes to work in community philanthropy.
The chapter presented each student with a cash award, a certificate, a Good Citizen’s pin, a wallet card, and a flag. Conrad commended teachers and administrators for their commitment to young people and praised the students for their accomplishments. She stated the judges involved in the process were impressed with the high caliber of each student’s application. Conrad announced Johnson has been selected to represent DeKalb County on the state level.
Hostesses for the March meeting were Joyce Phillips, Jan Dantzer and Rachel Roberts. The next meeting will be at Eckhart Public Library Close Community Room at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
