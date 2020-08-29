FORT WAYNE — Multiple individuals have been charged with drug and firearms offenses by way of a 19 count indictment, announced U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch I.
According to the indictment, Frederick Morgan II, Frederick Morgan Sr., Monica Duvalon, Larry Lamb, Sarah Waltz, Eddie Knox, and James Russell Jr. were each indicted on conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. Addresses of those arrested were not released.
The indictment alleges that the conspiracy to distribute controlled substances occurred between May 6, 2019 and Aug. 26, 2020.
The case is a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and multiple local law enforcement agencies, including the Indiana State Police, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Allen County Drug Task Force, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Huntington Police Department, Auburn Police Department and the Fort Wayne Police Department.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Stacey R. Speith and Brent A. Ecenbarger.
“Today’s drug and gun charges allege that many highly addictive controlled substances were flooding the streets of northern Indiana, which increases the propensity for violence, particularly when firearms are present,” said Kirsch. “I commend the ATF and DEA along with all the other law enforcement agencies involved in this case for their hard work. We will continue to focus on these type of cases to keep our communities safe.”
In addition to the conspiracy charges, Morgan II was also charged with 15 counts of distributing controlled substances and one count of maintaining a drug involved premises.
Duvalon was charged with two additional counts of distributing controlled substances.
Morgan Sr. was charged with two additional counts of distributing controlled substances.
Lamb was charged with two additional counts of distributing controlled substances, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and two counts of providing a firearm to a felon.
Waltz and Russell Jr. were each charged with two additional count of distributing a controlled substance.
Knox was charged with five additional counts of distributing a controlled substance and one count of maintaining a drug involved premises.
“The individuals arrested allegedly peddled poison into our communities,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Gannon. “This group is allegedly responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout Fort Wayne area.
“Any time we can take dangerous addictive drugs and firearms off the streets, it is a big win. The DEA is committed to working with our state, local and federal partners and arresting drug traffickers to keep our communities safe,” Gannon said. “The DEA appreciates the exceptional work in this multi-jurisdictional investigation by all involved.”
“Working closely with our state, local and federal partners, the ATF will continue to investigate felons in possession of firearms and those responsible for distributing narcotics in the Fort Wayne community,” said Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Chicago Field Division. “When partnering with law enforcement agencies and the United States Attorney’s Office, we focus our resources, and these charges illustrate the effectiveness of those relationships.”
The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that an indictment is merely an allegation and that all persons are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in court.
If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the judge after a consideration of federal statutes and the federal sentencing guidelines.
