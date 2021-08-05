AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced seven people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I July 26 through Aug. 4.
Sebastien Rediger, of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 40 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for three days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 350 days and was fined $100.
Lynx Bridegan, of the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except two days, for battery, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days.
Joseph Keating, of the 200 block of East Main Street, Butler, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeremy Conn, of the 0500 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except four days, for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and was fined $100.
Trever Rhodes, of the 1500 block of Adam Avenue, Auburn, received a 180-day suspended sentence and was fined $100 for leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Brandy Gillespie, of the 700 bloc of Briarwood Drive, Kendallville, was sentenced to 240 days in jail, all suspended except 14 days, for making a false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for seven days served while the case was pending.
Jerrell Underwood, of the 7600 block of Hope Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to six days in jail and fined $50 for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for three days served while the case was pending.
