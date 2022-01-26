AUBURN — Auburn-based Worldwide Auctioneers is ready to announce a “significant expansion” of its Labor Day weekend collector-car auction, company principal John Kruse said Wednesday.
The company will expand its annual event to three days, Kruse said. In recent years, it has conducted a one-night sale on Saturday evenings of the holiday weekend at its headquarters, Kruse Plaza southwest of Auburn.
The auction will grow from its traditional size of approximately 80 cars to the 300-500 car range, Kruse said.
In adding vehicles, he said, “We are going to stay focused on our commitment to quality and having a diverse selection of cars. … I’m not focused so much on big, overwhelming numbers as we are quality.”
The expansion plans come in response to this week’s long-anticipated sale of Auburn Auction Park, which lies across Interstate 69 from Kruse Plaza.
Since 1989, the auction park has been the site of multi-day car auctions over Labor Day weekend, conducted by Kruse International and its successor, Auctions America. Including its original site in west Auburn in 1971 and its 1972-1988 home at DeKalb High School, the auction marked its 50th anniversary last year as a key feature of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
This week’s sale to J.T. Fisher Properties, which plans to develop the 168-acre auction park as a sports complex, appears to mark the end of the car auction’s half-century history. Auctions America and its owner, international auction house Sotheby’s, have not made any formal statement, however.
Worldwide Auctioneers began conducting a second, smaller Labor Day weekend car auction in 2008. The sale of the auction park opens the opportunity for Worldwide to expand.
Historically, Kruse said, Worldwide has presented “a boutique auction that primarily is attended by bidders and bidder guests rather than as an entertainment opportunity.”
Now, he said, Worldwide will “begin to present and market the event as a community event that we want to invite spectators” to attend.
“We want to be able to provide from Auburn, the birthplace of the classic car auction industry, a really outstanding event, starting in 2022 and moving on,” Kruse said.
“I think the magic is back,” he said. “The demand from the collector car community, from coast to coast, is there for Auburn, so we’re excited about that, and we’re committed to it for the long term.”
Worldwide already has consigned the first seven-figure car, a classic Bugatti, for the September 2022 sale. “We have a lot of significant cars that we are in the process of negotiating on,” Kruse added.
In Worldwide’s 2021 auction, three cars sold for more than $1.4 million apiece, topped by a 1938 Bugatti that brought $1.765 million.
In expanding the sale, “We’re actually right now in the process of making some updates and renovations to the facility,” Kruse said about Kruse Plaza.
Bidding will continue to take place in The Hangar at Kruse Plaza, on the north end of the 200,000-square-foot building, which will have “some really cool updates,” he said.
Tents will be added outside the north end of the building to store the expanded selection of auction cars, Kruse said.
Hours for the sale are not fully decided.
“We really enjoy doing evening events. Certainly to have that many cars, we’re going to be using daylight hours,” Kruse said. In doing so, Worldwide will be “mindful” of other car festival events in downtown Auburn and at the city’s car museums, he said.
Worldwide is “not too stressed” about parking for additional spectators, he said. Without any changes, the Kruse Plaza campus already can provide parking for approximately 1,000 cars of people attending its auction, he added.
“Certainly, parking issues would be welcome, because that means there’s tons and tons of people there. We’ll have a lot of plans in place and make adjustments depending on actual attendance, as we grow,” Kruse said.
Worldwide will test-drive some of its changes during its second annual Enthusiast Auction, a smaller event scheduled for April 23-24, he said.
Alongside a larger selection of cars, the expanded September sale will add “a very intentionally curated group of vendors … that fit the lifestyle of the car collector,” Kruse said.
“When you come to the auction, you may or may not buy a car, but there’ll be some cool, collector-car-lifestyle things that you can go home with,” he said, such as memorabilia and luxury items.
“We’re pretty optimistic about what Labor Day’s going to do. We fully intend to keep Auburn, Indiana, as a central, recognizable focus of the collector-car auction industry,” Kruse said.
“We’re very committed to Auburn,” he concluded. “It’s always great to see things change and evolve, and I think that Auburn is poised to once again be a highlight and a home base for collector-car auction enthusiasts.”
