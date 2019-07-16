AUBURN — The DeKalb County Horsemen's Association will host its annual Summer Harvest Days Friday and Saturday at the Draft Animal Museum, 5873 C.R. 427.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Activities will include a trading post, wheat harvest and straw baling with horses, a petting zoo, grain sweep, horse-drawn wagon rides, an antique farm equipment display, Amish bake sale and homemade butter making. A horse-pulling contest will take place Saturday at 10 a.m.
A fish fry will take place Friday beginning at 4 p.m. and a chicken barbecue will take place Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. Hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, ice cream and drinks will be available both days.
Admission is free, and meals will be served for freewill donations. All proceeds will go to the Horsemen's Association. Details about the event also are available at dekalbhorsemen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.