BUTLER — Sometimes, you just need someone to look up to and be a friend.
Having someone willing to take a few minutes out of his or her day can have a tremendous impact on the life of the younger person.
With a big smile on his face, Mikah Folden, a third-grade student at Butler Elementary School, tosses a football back and forth in the school’s gymnasium with mentor Eastside senior Dax Holman, a member of the Blazers’ football team.
It’s easy to see the bond these two have formed.
Last year, working with Folden’s second-grade teacher Megan Surface, guidance counselor Lori Kaiser came up with the idea of pairing Folden and Holman together.
“Mikah loves football. Mrs. Kaiser was looking for someone he could look up to and see a role model in,” Surface said. “Dax is an all-around good kid, so that was an easy pick.
“I think seeing Dax as a role model in playing sports and handling situations that don’t always go the way you want them to go, displaying good sportsmanship, I think carries into the classroom too.”
The two were paired up last October, toward the end of football season.
“He loves Dax,” Mikah’s mother Amanda said. “They have a lot in common when it comes to sports, and I think that really draws them to each other.”
She described her son as a “very outgoing and personable kid. He doesn’t really know a stranger. He is always really good at making people smile. He’s an all-around good kid. He tries his best.
“He feels connected to Dax when it comes to throwing a football or playing basketball. That’s where he opens up and starts talking,” Mikah’s mother said. “He’s not very communicative of his emotions, but he’s definitely grown in that.”
Stations and reading weren’t Mikah’s favorite parts of the school day.
“A lot of times, that was the motivation. ‘If you can get A, B and C done in this timeline, you can meet with Dax,’” Surface explained of conversations she would have with Mikah.
“It was just motivating him to stay on task and to get things done,” she said. “He always came back with a pep in his step. He was in a good mood after he met with Dax. It just changed his outlook on school for the better.
“It was a good motivation for him,” Surface said. Since their pairing, Mikah, 9, has made sure to complete his school work on schedule so he could have some Dax time.
“I appreciated Dax coming alongside Mikah and having someone else talk to him,” she said. “Maybe I wasn’t going to be the person that day to motivate him, but Dax was able to come along and be that person for him.
“For someone he looks up to, to come alongside him and give him 10-15 minutes is a lot for a kid that age,” Surface said.
Since their pairing began, she has noticed how Folden has matured and is able to handle adversity.
Before he began meeting with Dax, Mikah said he didn’t really like school. “There was a bunch of stuff that wasn’t fun, that I didn’t like,” he said.
Folden said he enjoys it more now, naming gym as his favorite special activity.
The biggest contribution Holman feels he has made is investing time in Mikah — “Just having someone who is older, that cares enough to take time out of their day to just spend time, have a conversation with them and play with them,” he said.
Depending on the season, the two play catch with a football, shoot baskets or play wiffle ball. Their conversations are friendly advice from an older brother to a younger sibling.
“It was more, ‘If you want to do these sports in high school, your coaches expect you to get good grades and you have to be well-behaved,” Holman said. “You can’t act out during the day; stuff like that.
“At the beginning, (Mikah) was shy, but he’s opened up and become more comfortable around me,” he added. “It’s been nice getting to know him.”
Folden has watched Holman play for the Blazers. “He’s really good,” Mikah said of his friend and role model.
“I didn’t expect Dax would actually come to the school,” he added. “It made me happy.”
“(Mikah) understood when he went to football practice, he had to listen to what the coach said,” Kaiser said. “It was like flipping the switch, that Mrs. Surface is his coach. When she asks you to do something, it’s kind of the same thing.
“Dax is wonderful and is such a good role model. Mikah is very outgoing. He has a lot of energy,” she continued. “Their personalities have just matched up. He wants to play high school sports, so I think it’s cool he gets to see and spend time with Dax, someone who does that already.
“It wasn’t anything formal or fancy. It just turned into something good,” Kaiser said.
“I would love for this to continue, to be a normal thing in our building,” Surface said. “Not only sports, but kids who are interested in farming, but having FFA kids come over, musical kids, band kids come over, just so the high school kids see there’s kids looking up to them.
“It also makes our kids feel special,” she added. “I think it helps both groups. I think it’s a really cool thing and I hope we can figure out how to continue doing this.”
